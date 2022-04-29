Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,843. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

