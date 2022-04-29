CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 333,139 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 132,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

