Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $212.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

