CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-$2.03 EPS.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

