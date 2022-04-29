Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.
Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 73,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
