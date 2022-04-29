Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 73,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.