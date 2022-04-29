Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approach $18.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.80. Celanese also updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.50 EPS.

CE stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,848. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

