Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities set a $12.50 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
CLS stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celestica (Get Rating)
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
