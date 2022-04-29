Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.81 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $71.81 million and approximately $558,712.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 72,210,955 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

