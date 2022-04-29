Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.50. Celularity shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

CELU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.