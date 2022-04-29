Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

CVE opened at C$24.83 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

