Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $119,638.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.