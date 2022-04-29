Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. 17,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

