Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

