Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.02

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 41472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

