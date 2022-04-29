Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.