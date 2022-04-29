Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.97. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 176,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,252,590 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,411,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

