Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.97. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 176,579 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,252,590 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,411,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.