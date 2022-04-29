Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.16. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 19,930 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

