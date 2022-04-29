Ceres (CERES) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Ceres has a total market cap of $335,011.38 and approximately $2,194.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $60.78 or 0.00155584 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.