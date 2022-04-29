Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $95.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 1,645,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,350. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

