CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$119.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.09.

CGI stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$103.66. 104,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$24.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.78. CGI has a 12 month low of C$98.77 and a 12 month high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

