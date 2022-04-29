Chainswap (ASAP) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $809,566.75 and $1,217.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00101221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,198 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

