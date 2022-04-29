Change Healthcare’s (CHNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,543,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

