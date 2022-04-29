Change Healthcare’s (CHNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.05.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,543,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
