Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

GTLS opened at $155.33 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chart Industries by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.