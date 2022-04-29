Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charter Communications stock traded down $33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.92. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $415.01 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
