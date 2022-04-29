Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 4.4%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $440.87 and last traded at $441.12. 8,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,559,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.