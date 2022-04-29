Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,366 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

CHGG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.50. 12,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.