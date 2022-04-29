China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in April

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 2,938,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.
OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
