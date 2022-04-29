CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $26.58 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
