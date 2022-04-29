Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.94. 158,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,218. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

