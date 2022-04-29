CIBC Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$28.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at C$17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.80 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.