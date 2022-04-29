CIBC Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$51.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$47.87 and a 52-week high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.5600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,426.36. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

