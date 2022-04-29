CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 148,732 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,751 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,662. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

