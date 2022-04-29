CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 74,733 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,733 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Smartsheet worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,664 shares of company stock worth $2,172,281 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

