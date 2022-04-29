CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 303,188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IVV traded down $15.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.86. 623,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,159. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

