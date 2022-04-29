CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $39,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

