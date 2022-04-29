CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $197.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,349 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $197,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $241.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

