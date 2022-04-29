CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.03. The stock had a trading volume of 149,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

