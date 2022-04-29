CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Western Midstream Partners worth $41,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $22,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 481,914 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,147,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,859. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

