CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $250,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

