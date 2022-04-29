CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 25,466 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $194,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.63. 577,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

