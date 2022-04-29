CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 387,739 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,728,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

