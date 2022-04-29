CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,516 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Abbott Laboratories worth $585,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. 242,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

