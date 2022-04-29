CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 5,204,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,545,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.