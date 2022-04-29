CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $285,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,306,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,449 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

