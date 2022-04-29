CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Raytheon Technologies worth $395,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

