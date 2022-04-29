CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $37,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.53. 115,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $184.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

