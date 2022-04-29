CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TransUnion worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 70,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

