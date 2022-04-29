CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 142,623 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,882,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142,623 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $781,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.