CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 513,277 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 513,277 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

