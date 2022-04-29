Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.32 and last traded at $128.01. Approximately 5,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.